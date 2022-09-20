iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Short Interest Down 12.0% in August

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the August 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,266,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ESGE traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.97. The stock had a trading volume of 25,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,259. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average of $33.28. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a one year low of $29.78 and a one year high of $43.44.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESGE. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 589.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Motco purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter.

