iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Shares Sold by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381,934 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.84% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $8,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDR. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 82,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBDR stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $23.43. 1,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,791. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average of $24.09. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $26.64.

