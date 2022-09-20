iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Lessened by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 58,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 59,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 26,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA opened at $60.61 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.63.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

