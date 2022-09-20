iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthgate Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 5,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 22,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.63. 2,247,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,300,632. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

