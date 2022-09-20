iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Sold by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,054 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF comprises 0.5% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EZU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,045,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,441 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,675,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,003,000 after buying an additional 270,280 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 286.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,785,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,513,000 after buying an additional 2,065,243 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 123.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,702,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,944,000 after buying an additional 1,492,944 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,606,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,784,000 after purchasing an additional 210,832 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

EZU traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.24. 3,326,181 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.92. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

