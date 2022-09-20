iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by RGT Wealth Advisors LLC

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,310,000 after buying an additional 2,026,477 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,472,000 after purchasing an additional 617,023 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,989,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,424,000 after purchasing an additional 444,154 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,124,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,879,000 after purchasing an additional 308,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,506,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,969,000 after purchasing an additional 337,527 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

MUB traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,733,160. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.21 and a fifty-two week high of $117.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.30.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

