iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Stake Raised by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 392,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,306 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $12,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFF. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1,303.2% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 404,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 375,524 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,607,000 after acquiring an additional 269,954 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,659,000. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $5,198,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,675,000.

Shares of PFF traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.41. The stock had a trading volume of 67,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,604,841. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $31.92 and a 12 month high of $39.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

