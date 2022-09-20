iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Lifted by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,592 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after buying an additional 5,029,648 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 364.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,895,000 after buying an additional 873,190 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,850,000 after buying an additional 242,905 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,493,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,266,000 after buying an additional 168,113 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 633,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,822,000 after buying an additional 161,764 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,058. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.97 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.79.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

