iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,244,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,132,000 after purchasing an additional 141,603 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD traded down $2.16 on Tuesday, reaching $146.82. 22,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,214,679. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.96 and a 52-week high of $171.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.56.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.