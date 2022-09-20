iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25,693.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,230,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,856 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,104,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,867,000 after acquiring an additional 48,243 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,950,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,269,000 after acquiring an additional 150,003 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,809,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,784,000 after acquiring an additional 27,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,365,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,265,000 after acquiring an additional 63,500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.77 on Tuesday, hitting $220.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,183. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.59. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

