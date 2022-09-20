iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stock Holdings Lessened by McNamara Financial Services Inc.

McNamara Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWN. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.46. The stock had a trading volume of 56,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,912. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.25 and its 200 day moving average is $149.35. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.55 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.