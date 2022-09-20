iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Bought by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,985 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $6,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Martin Capital Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $653,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 28,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after buying an additional 17,773 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 84,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,287,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

IWV traded down $3.12 on Tuesday, reaching $223.02. 5,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,362. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.59. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $209.16 and a 52-week high of $280.44.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

