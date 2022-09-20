iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,700 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the August 15th total of 151,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 274,480.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 258,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,289,000 after acquiring an additional 258,012 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,133.8% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 215,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,642,000 after acquiring an additional 198,467 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,084,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,244,000 after acquiring an additional 142,318 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,624,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,183,000 after acquiring an additional 138,479 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $10,842,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

IJT stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.26. 106,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,943. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $144.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.02.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

