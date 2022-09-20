iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Acquired by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period.

Shares of IYH stock traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.98. The stock had a trading volume of 906 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,898. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.38 and a fifty-two week high of $302.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.60.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

