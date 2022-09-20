iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 15,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. American Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 10,313.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,033,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,994,664 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000.

iShares US Technology ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.77. 9,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,391. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.96.

iShares US Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

