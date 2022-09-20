Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the August 15th total of 216,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iteris

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samjo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Iteris by 50.5% during the first quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 2,920,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 980,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Iteris by 56.9% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,929,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 699,545 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iteris during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,740,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after acquiring an additional 390,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 431,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 217,663 shares in the last quarter. 44.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iteris Trading Down 0.9 %

ITI traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $3.15. 39,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,476. Iteris has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Iteris ( NASDAQ:ITI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.28 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iteris will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Iteris from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Iteris to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

