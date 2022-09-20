J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.75

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.81, with a volume of 252670 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised J Sainsbury from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

J Sainsbury Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.36.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.