Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.25

Jade Road Investments Limited (LON:JADE) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.25 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.85 ($0.06), with a volume of 50000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.25 ($0.05).

Jade Road Investments Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6.86. The company has a current ratio of 71.89, a quick ratio of 68.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The stock has a market cap of £5.59 million and a PE ratio of 425.00.

Jade Road Investments Company Profile

Jade Road Investments Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth, development and acquisition capital investment in the form of equity or quasi-equity. It also does recapitalizations, debt restructurings, buybacks of shares, asset spin-offs and corporate reorganizations investments.

