Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Sold by Engrave Wealth Partners LLC

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521,134 shares during the quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNLA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,412,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,568,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,743,000 after acquiring an additional 61,466 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 70,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 8,999 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 389,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,315,000 after acquiring an additional 15,185 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.64. 1,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,268. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.79. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $48.55 and a 12-month high of $50.20.

