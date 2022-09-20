Jarvis Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,692.00 (JRT)

Jarvis Network (JRT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Jarvis Network has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $402,028.54 and $6,692.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005224 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,146.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005226 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00060486 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007361 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010634 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005221 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005480 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00065506 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

Jarvis Network (JRT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge.

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. Telegram | Discord “

