JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JOAN shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of JOANN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of JOANN from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of JOANN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of JOANN from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of JOANN from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Get JOANN alerts:

Insider Transactions at JOANN

In other news, Director Equity Investors Cf L.P Green sold 7,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $65,855.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,280 shares in the company, valued at $499,730.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,139 shares of company stock worth $68,445. Company insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JOANN

JOANN Trading Down 0.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOAN. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in JOANN by 55.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,670,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,694,000 after buying an additional 951,860 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in JOANN in the first quarter worth about $3,506,000. Alden Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JOANN in the fourth quarter worth about $3,069,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JOANN in the second quarter worth about $2,155,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in JOANN by 242.1% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 351,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 248,750 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $326.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.42. JOANN has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.87 million. JOANN had a positive return on equity of 32.67% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JOANN will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

JOANN Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.21%.

JOANN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Further Reading

