JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Short Interest Down 10.6% in August

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the August 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Equity Investors Cf L.P Green sold 7,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $65,855.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,730.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,139 shares of company stock valued at $68,445. 71.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get JOANN alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of JOANN by 141.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JOANN by 86.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOANN during the first quarter worth about $52,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JOANN during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JOANN during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Price Performance

Shares of JOAN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.09. 53,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,070. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42. JOANN has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $329.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.20). JOANN had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JOANN will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JOANN Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. JOANN’s payout ratio is -31.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JOAN shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of JOANN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on JOANN from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on JOANN from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on JOANN from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on JOANN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

JOANN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Further Reading

