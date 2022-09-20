JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Short Interest Down 10.6% in August

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the August 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Equity Investors Cf L.P Green sold 7,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $65,855.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,730.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,139 shares of company stock valued at $68,445. 71.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of JOANN by 141.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JOANN by 86.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOANN during the first quarter worth about $52,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JOANN during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JOANN during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.
JOANN Price Performance
JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.20). JOANN had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JOANN will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
JOANN Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. JOANN’s payout ratio is -31.21%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JOAN shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of JOANN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on JOANN from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on JOANN from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on JOANN from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on JOANN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.
JOANN Company Profile
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JOANN (JOAN)
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.