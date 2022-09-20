Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Trading Down 3.3%

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.89 and last traded at C$4.93. 97,237 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 531,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Journey Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Get Journey Energy alerts:

Journey Energy Stock Down 4.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$257.28 million and a P/E ratio of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Journey Energy

Journey Energy ( TSE:JOY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$67.93 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Journey Energy Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander G. Verge bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,468,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,343,880.

About Journey Energy

(Get Rating)

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.