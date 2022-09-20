JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Price Target to GBX 620

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 620 ($7.49) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GPEAF. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Great Portland Estates from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 670 ($8.10) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Great Portland Estates presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $645.00.

Great Portland Estates Price Performance

Shares of GPEAF opened at $6.00 on Friday. Great Portland Estates has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $10.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

