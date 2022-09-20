JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target to $51.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.08.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE VSCO opened at $32.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.07. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $65.20.

Institutional Trading of Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,991,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,062,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 8,783.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,080,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,803 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 7,204,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,727,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,296,000 after acquiring an additional 975,637 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

