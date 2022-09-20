Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Gap Down to $7.22

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.22, but opened at $7.01. Jumia Technologies shares last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 9,119 shares changing hands.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average is $7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 94.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 19.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

