Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Gap Down to $7.22

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.22, but opened at $7.01. Jumia Technologies shares last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 9,119 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.
Jumia Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average is $7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jumia Technologies
About Jumia Technologies
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.