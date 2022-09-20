Jupiter 24-Hour Volume Tops $227,802.00 (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 20th. Jupiter has a total market cap of $7.91 million and approximately $227,802.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00126682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005280 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.09 or 0.00882102 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,990,118 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Jupiter Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Jupiter Project aims to make blockchain accessible and safe for everyone. Jupiter’s military-grade encryption helps ensure that user data is private and secure. Through our elite encryption capabilities, Jupiter can power secure dApps on public and private networks based on our client’s wishes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

