jvl associates llc Has $1.03 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

jvl associates llc increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 0.7% of jvl associates llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. jvl associates llc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,419,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Accenture by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 351,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,631,000 after acquiring an additional 179,043 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 195.2% during the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.63.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $6.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $295.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.56. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $261.77 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 37.63%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

