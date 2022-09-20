jvl associates llc Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

jvl associates llc cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of jvl associates llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. jvl associates llc’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 3,903,893 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,898,000 after acquiring an additional 753,260 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $71,578,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,489,000 after acquiring an additional 226,404 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $4.98 on Tuesday, reaching $236.14. 52,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,410. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.23. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $218.00 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

