K21 Reaches Market Cap of $2.45 Million (K21)

K21 (K21) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 20th. One K21 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000827 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, K21 has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. K21 has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $23,294.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get K21 alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00126655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005258 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.32 or 0.00874479 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About K21

K21’s genesis date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,584,677 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for K21 is kanon.art.

Buying and Selling K21

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade K21 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy K21 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for K21 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for K21 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.