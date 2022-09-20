KB Home (KBH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.35. KB Home had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect KB Home to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.98.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

KBH has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of KB Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.77.

Institutional Trading of KB Home

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in KB Home by 125.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,233 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in KB Home by 50.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 428,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,879,000 after acquiring an additional 144,154 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in KB Home by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,744,000 after acquiring an additional 139,643 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in KB Home by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,098,000 after acquiring an additional 108,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in KB Home by 2.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,980,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,299,000 after acquiring an additional 85,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also

