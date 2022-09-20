Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the August 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

In related news, Director Jason N. Gorevic acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,977. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Kemper during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 20.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kemper from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of KMPR stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.99. The stock had a trading volume of 284,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,233. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.01 and its 200-day moving average is $49.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 0.77. Kemper has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $70.65.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. Kemper’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.54) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kemper will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.55%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

