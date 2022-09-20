Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Position Boosted by Hamlin Capital Management LLC

Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,267,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232,211 shares during the period. Keurig Dr Pepper accounts for 4.6% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $115,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 16,915 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 143,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 615,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,567,000 after buying an additional 37,073 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.97 per share, with a total value of $506,064.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 142,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,563,980.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.97 per share, with a total value of $506,064.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 142,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,563,980.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $10,634,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,253,186 shares in the company, valued at $164,470,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 129,797 shares of company stock valued at $4,895,432 and have sold 316,000 shares valued at $12,102,475. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ KDP opened at $37.77 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

