Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the August 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 139,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Kewaunee Scientific alerts:

Kewaunee Scientific Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KEQU traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.72. 3,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,724. Kewaunee Scientific has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific ( NASDAQ:KEQU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $49.72 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. It operates through two segments, Domestic and International. The company's products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.