Key Colony Management LLC Acquires New Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Key Colony Management LLC bought a new position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000. Herc accounts for approximately 0.4% of Key Colony Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herc by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,365,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $395,232,000 after acquiring an additional 46,992 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Herc by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,327,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,994,000 after purchasing an additional 227,854 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Herc by 30.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,630,000 after purchasing an additional 261,276 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Herc by 31.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 642,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,425,000 after purchasing an additional 153,362 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,375,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:HRI opened at $113.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.69. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.43 and a 12 month high of $203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Herc Dividend Announcement

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $640.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.11 million. Herc had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HRI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Herc from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Herc to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Herc from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.83.

Herc Profile

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.