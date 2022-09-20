Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Receives $213.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $213.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Kinaxis Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KXSCF opened at $102.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.16. Kinaxis has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $180.40.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

