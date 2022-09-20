KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $24.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 14,320 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 625,285 shares.The stock last traded at $22.06 and had previously closed at $22.17.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.07.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

Insider Activity at KnowBe4

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $221,981.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,232 shares of company stock valued at $432,489. Corporate insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KnowBe4 Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. raised its position in KnowBe4 by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,205,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 443.49, a P/E/G ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.37.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $80.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.34 million. KnowBe4 had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 8.93%. On average, research analysts expect that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.