Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 12,638 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,638 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 0.7% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 226.9% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 104.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 50.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 69,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 23,426 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $148,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $54.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.50. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $52.54 and a twelve month high of $63.67.

