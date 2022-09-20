Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 27,473 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,473 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $26,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $60.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.73. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.23 and a 52 week high of $84.11.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

