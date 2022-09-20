Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,783 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 52,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,053,000 after buying an additional 27,318 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 814,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,254,000 after buying an additional 161,796 shares during the period. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,760,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 553,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,396,000 after buying an additional 67,243 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

IJR stock opened at $93.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.96 and a 200-day moving average of $100.10. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.