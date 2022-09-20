Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,201 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average is $30.95. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $38.03.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.