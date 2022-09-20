Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 571.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,795 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $162.78 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The stock has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.69.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

