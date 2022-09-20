Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $4.61 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,746 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of TIP opened at $108.82 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.03 and a one year high of $131.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.08.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

