Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,336 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up about 1.1% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $10,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 75.0% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,420.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 124.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

NOBL stock opened at $87.06 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.64.

