Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 169,989 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) by 14,756.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,989 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.33% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000.

Shares of CGXU opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $25.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.98.

