LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Downgrades Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR) to Neutral

Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RCOR. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Renovacor in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Renovacor in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Renovacor in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renovacor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.
Renovacor Stock Performance
Renovacor stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 52,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,247. Renovacor has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.09.
Institutional Trading of Renovacor
About Renovacor
Renovacor, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering various precision therapies to enhance the lives of patients and families battling genetically-driven cardiovascular and mechanistically-related diseases. It primarily focuses on the treatment of BCL2-associated athanogene 3 (BAG3) mutation-associated dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM).
