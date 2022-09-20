LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Downgrades Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR) to Neutral

Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RCOR. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Renovacor in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Renovacor in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Renovacor in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renovacor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Renovacor alerts:

Renovacor Stock Performance

Renovacor stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 52,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,247. Renovacor has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.09.

Institutional Trading of Renovacor

About Renovacor

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Renovacor stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Renovacor, Inc. ( NYSE:RCOR Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.07% of Renovacor at the end of the most recent quarter. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Renovacor, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering various precision therapies to enhance the lives of patients and families battling genetically-driven cardiovascular and mechanistically-related diseases. It primarily focuses on the treatment of BCL2-associated athanogene 3 (BAG3) mutation-associated dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renovacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renovacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.