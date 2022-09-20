L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.38

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.38 and last traded at $23.59, with a volume of 333793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.
AIQUY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L’Air Liquide from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on L’Air Liquide from €135.00 ($137.76) to €137.00 ($139.80) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.40.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average of $28.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
About L’Air Liquide
L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.
