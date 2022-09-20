L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.38

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.38 and last traded at $23.59, with a volume of 333793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.

AIQUY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L’Air Liquide from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on L’Air Liquide from €135.00 ($137.76) to €137.00 ($139.80) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.40.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average of $28.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 226,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 47,476 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 4.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 10,986 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in L’Air Liquide by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

