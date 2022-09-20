Lake Street Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,058,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $67,094,000 after purchasing an additional 348,000 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 980,660 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,144,000 after acquiring an additional 27,479 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 238,785 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 20,889 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO opened at $43.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.70.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.29.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

