Lake Street Financial LLC Buys 25,075 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,075 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,037,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,786,000 after acquiring an additional 144,965 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 119,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,261,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,965,000 after purchasing an additional 178,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.80. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPW. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.10.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

