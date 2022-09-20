Lake Street Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 216.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 784,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,492,000 after buying an additional 536,702 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 27,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 121,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 30,208 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $46.30 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $43.59 and a one year high of $73.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.20.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

